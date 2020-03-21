Watch: Residents Across Cities Clap At Home A Day Before Janata Curfew

Some of the residents were also heard beating utensils and chanting "Bharat Mata Ki Jai".

Ahead of Sunday's nationwide "janata curfew", hundreds of residents in Noida and Bengaluru high-rises today rehearsed for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative to cheer for health professionals who are at the frontline in the war against the novel coronavirus. They were seen standing in their balconies, clapping and blowing conch shells to thank all the professionals, who have been working day in and out at hospitals and public places.

The country is set to observe the self-imposed curfew on Sunday after PM Modi on Thursday pitched for social distancing, asking people, barring those in essential services, not to get out of their homes.

PM Modi had asked citizens to practice social distancing and observe the "janata curfew" on Sunday from 7 am to 9 pm in the wake of the spread of the global pandemic COVID-19.

He also requested people to stand in their balconies at 5 pm tomorrow and clap for five minutes to show appreciation to airlines' staff, cleanliness staff, those who deliver food, those who drive trains, buses or autorickshaws, government officials, policemen and the media.

Terming them as "Rashtra Rakshaks" (protectors of the nation), PM Modi said the "country was indebted to their services."

Several states went into battle mode to contain the pandemic, imposing restrictions on people''s movement and gatherings, besides announcing a slew of precautionary measures as the number of COVID-19 cases in India rose to 283 on Saturday. The total figure includes four deaths reported from Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra.