PM Modi Addresses Nation On Coronavirus: Highlights

PM Modi addresses nation on coronavirus outbreak.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation on the coronavirus pandemic that forced countries to close down borders and implement stringent steps to curb its spread.

Hours before PM Modi's address, the government also urged employees to work from home and said those below 10 and above 65 should not venture outside. Coronavirus cases in India climbed to 173 on Thursday after 18 new cases were reported. To check the spread of coronavirus, which has claimed over 8,000 lives globally and infected more than two lakh, India had already suspended visas for the vast majority of foreigners seeking to enter the country. No international flights will be allowed to land in India from Sunday for a week, the government announced today escalating measures to fight coronavirus.

