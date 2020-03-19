PM Modi Addresses Nation On Coronavirus: Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation on the coronavirus pandemic that forced countries to close down borders and implement stringent steps to curb its spread.
Hours before PM Modi's address, the government also urged employees to work from home and said those below 10 and above 65 should not venture outside. Coronavirus cases in India climbed to 173 on Thursday after 18 new cases were reported. To check the spread of coronavirus, which has claimed over 8,000 lives globally and infected more than two lakh, India had already suspended visas for the vast majority of foreigners seeking to enter the country. No international flights will be allowed to land in India from Sunday for a week, the government announced today escalating measures to fight coronavirus.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the Nation on coronavirus outbreak. Here are the Highlights
- PM Modi begins his address to the nation amid global coronavirus crisis
- PM Modi on coronavirus pandemic: "The world is passing through a huge crisis, more countries affected than World War 1 and 2"
- 130 crore Indians have faced the corona scare. Every Indian has tried to adopt precautionary measures. But in the past few days, it seems we have evaded the crisis. The thought that we are safe from the pandemic is not correct. We all Indians need to be satark.