Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Number Of Cases Rise To 142 In India, 3 Dead

The total number of Coronavirus cases rose to 142 in India as on Tuesday. A woman died in Maharashtra on Tuesday, taking the total number of deaths in India to three. Maharashtra has reported maximum cases of the highly contagious illness in India. The Coronavirus or COVID-19 has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation. As the total number of infected people reached 142, the government has stopped incoming travel from a number of nations, including the European Union, Malaysia, Philippines and Afghanistan.

Mar 18, 2020 08:10 (IST) People in France asked to carry document for reasons to leave home

In France, citizens who leave home must now carry a document detailing the reasons why, with fines for transgressors to be set at €135 ($150; £123). It comes after President Emmanuel Macron put the country on a war-footing, ordering the population to stay at home and only go out for essential trips. The number of confirmed cases in France grew by more than 16% on Tuesday, reaching 7,730.





Mar 18, 2020 08:06 (IST) Coronavirus: Over 1.85 lakh passengers screened at Delhi airport till date

Over 1.86 lakh passengers who have returned from the coronavirus-affected countries have been screened at the Delhi airport till date and placed under surveillance, Delhi Health Department authorities said on Tuesday. The total coronavirus cases in Delhi now stands at eight. As many as 4,458 passengers from the coronavirus-hit countries were screened on Tuesday, according to a statement released by the Delhi Health Department. India had reported its second casualty due to coronavirus on Friday with the death of a 68-year-old woman in Delhi.



