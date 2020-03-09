Coronavirus Cases In India Rise To 39, Centre Bans Foreign Cruise Ships: Updates

The first three cases of coronavirus in India were reported from Kerala. (File)

The total number of people affected with coronavirus is now 39, after five of a family in Kerala tested positive on Sunday. The state health minister said three of the affected persons returned from Italy and did not declare it at the airport, which is why they were not screened. The Centre has also denied entry to any foreign cruise ships to dock at Indian ports till March 31 in the wake of the coronavirus scare.



The number of COVID-19 cases in India, which was just six till last Tuesday, now stands at 39 including 16 Italians. The figure also includes the three Kerala patients who were discharged last month following recovery.

A diabetic man died in the isolation ward of a hospital in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Sunday, a day after he was admitted there with suspected symptoms of coronavirus following his return from Saudi Arabia. According to doctors, he was admitted to the hospital with fever, cough and cold. Though test results of his blood and swab samples for novel coronavirus is awaited.



A 76-year-old man who recently returned from a trip to Iran has died in Ladakh after showing symptoms associated with the coronavirus outbreak that has affected at least 39 people across India. Mohamad Ali, a former policeman, was admitted to a hospital on Saturday night and his death has prompted authorities to take precautions including cordoning off his village.

Here are the Updates on Coronavirus Outbreak:

Mar 09, 2020 08:59 (IST) Qatar Bans Arrivals From 14 Countries Over Coronavirus Fears

Qatar has temporarily barred travellers from 14 countries from March 9 as a precaution against the rapidly spreading coronavirus, the government announced on Sunday.



The ban covers China, Egypt, India, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Syria and Thailand.

Mar 09, 2020 08:48 (IST) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to meet Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan today at Nirman Bhawan: news agency ANI

Mar 09, 2020 08:19 (IST) Asia Stocks Plunge On Coronavirus Fears, Free-Fall In Oil Prices

Stock markets plunged around Asia on Monday, as panic selling set in with traders fretting over the economic impact of the new coronavirus and digesting a free-fall in the oil price.



Mar 09, 2020 08:18 (IST) Saudi-Returned Man Dies Likely Of Diabetes In Bengal, Samples Sent For Coronavirus Test

A diabetic man died in the isolation ward of a hospital in West Bengal's Murshidabad on Sunday, a day after he was admitted there with suspected symptoms of coronavirus following his return from Saudi Arabia.

According to doctors, he was admitted to the hospital with fever, cough and cold.

Though test results of his blood and swab samples for novel coronavirus were awaited, it can be said that the man died probably of diabetes, Director of Health Services Ajay Chakraborty told PTI.



Mar 09, 2020 08:17 (IST) Ladakh Man Who Travelled To Iran Dies Of Symptoms Linked To Coronavirus

A 76-year-old man who recently returned from a trip to Iran has died in Ladakh after showing symptoms associated with the coronavirus outbreak.

He was a former policeman and was admitted to a hospital on Saturday night and his death has prompted authorities to take precautions including cordoning off his village. COVID-19 test results are awaited