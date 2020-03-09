Karnataka Hunts For Man Who Returned From Dubai, Skipped Coronavirus Test

The man had some symptoms of coronavirus and was asked to visit the hospital.

Highlights Man showed symptoms linked to coronavirus

3-year-old child and a 63-year-old woman are the latest tested positive f

Bengaluru Kindergarten classes have been closed as a precautionary measur

A search is on for a passenger who arrived in Karnataka's Mangaluru from Dubai on Sunday evening, who reportedly showed symptoms linked to coronavirus but skipped a hospital visit for tests.

Given the worldwide scare over coronavirus or Covid 19 and the restrictions in place at airports, the passenger was asked to visit a designated district hospital in Mangaluru but he didn't. The man had some symptoms and was asked to visit the hospital to find out whether he would have to be quarantined for 14 days.

According to the state health department, the passenger was not at Wenlok Hospital, where he was asked to go. He allegedly left the airport against medical advice.

The police were informed about the passenger's disappearance. A surveillance team is currently at his home with the police. "He will be brought back and admitted to hospital," said an official.

Across India, 41 people have tested positive for coronavirus, which has affected over 100 countries and left over 3,000 dead.

A three-year-old child in Kerala and a 63-year-old woman in Jammu and Kashmir are the latest to test positive for coronavirus. The Kerala child had travelled to Italy along with his parents and had returned last Saturday.

The Jammu woman had travelled to Iran and is one of the two patients to be declared "high viral load cases" over the weekend.

In Bengaluru, Kindergarten classes have been closed as a precautionary measure because of the coronavirus cases in the neighbouring Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

The novel coronavirus spreads through contact with respiratory droplets spread during coughing and sneezing. Besides keeping contact to a minimum with an infected person, the preventive measures include frequent washing of hands and use of hand sanitisers.