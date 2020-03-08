Coronavirus Outbreak Live Updates: 3 New Cases Takes Total To 34 In India

Maldives Reports First Two Coronavirus Cases; Two Islands Under Lockdown

The Maldives on Saturday reported its first two confirmed cases of new coronavirus, and placed two of its island resorts under lockdown, as authorities conducted further tests to try to limit the spread of the disease. The two infected people are believed to have caught the disease from an Italian tourist who has returned to Italy and tested positive there.





"These two cases which tested positive are from a resort. They are employees of the resort and are now quarantined," said Ali Waheed, the tourism minister of the island nation, the economy of which is heavily dependent on foreign tourists.





In a press release earlier on Saturday, the Maldives Health Protection Agency said two French nationals on a second island who showed symptoms of the disease had also been placed in isolation on Saturday, news agency Reuters reported.