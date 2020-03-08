Coronavirus Outbreak Live Updates: 3 New Cases Takes Total To 34 In India

New Delhi:
Coronavirus outbreak: There have been more than 1 lakh cases recorded in 95 countries.
The total number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 34, after three more people tested positive on Saturday. Of the three new coronavirus cases, two are from Ladakh with travel history to Iran and one is from Tamil Nadu with travel history to Oman, the Health Ministry said. All three patients are stable, it added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also held a review meeting with officials to discuss the outbreak and directed officials to identify locations for sufficient quarantine facilities and make provisions for critical care in case the disease spreads further.
There have been more than 1 lakh cases recorded in 95 countries and territories with 3,515 deaths. Italy's government plans to place large parts of the north in coronavirus lockdown as Italian cases soared past 200 on Saturday.
Here are the LIVE updates on Coronavirus Outbreak:
Maldives Reports First Two Coronavirus Cases; Two Islands Under Lockdown
The Maldives on Saturday reported its first two confirmed cases of new coronavirus, and placed two of its island resorts under lockdown, as authorities conducted further tests to try to limit the spread of the disease. The two infected people are believed to have caught the disease from an Italian tourist who has returned to Italy and tested positive there.
"These two cases which tested positive are from a resort. They are employees of the resort and are now quarantined," said Ali Waheed, the tourism minister of the island nation, the economy of which is heavily dependent on foreign tourists.
In a press release earlier on Saturday, the Maldives Health Protection Agency said two French nationals on a second island who showed symptoms of the disease had also been placed in isolation on Saturday, news agency Reuters reported.
China Reports 27 New Coronavirus Deaths, Total Now At 3,097
China on Sunday reported 27 new deaths from the coronavirus, bringing the nationwide total to 3,097.
There were 44 new cases of the infection, most in the virus epicentre of Wuhan, which also accounted for all of the deaths, according to the National Health Commission.
Only three cases, all imported from abroad, were reported outside of Hubei province, of which Wuhan is the capital, in Beijing and the northwest province of Gansu.
New infections reported from Hubei have been on a downward trend for several weeks and at 41, the number of new cases is the lowest since quarantine measures were imposed on the province in late January, news agency AFP reported.
Israel PM to hold conference call with world leaders
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday said that he has initiated a conference call with world leaders to discuss the threat that the spread of coronavirus currently poses, and will present five steps necessary to fight the infection.
According to Benjamin Netanyahu, a global pandemic ''is a matter of days or hours'' as there is currently no vaccine and the virus is spreading rapidly.
New York declares state of emergency amid outbreak
Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo says: "I am declaring a state of emergency for New York amid an outbreak of Coronavirus."
Several primary schools in J&K closed over coronavirus fears
All primary schools in several districts in Jammu and Kashmir including Srinagar have been closed after two people were suspected to be infected by the highly contagious novel coronavirus, the government said.