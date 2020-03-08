Australian Newspaper Prints Blank Pages Amid Toilet Paper Emergency

The hashtags like #ToiletPaperEmergency or #ToiletPaperApocalypse have been trending online.

An Australian newspaper has recently printed extra pages to be used as toilet paper after coronavirus fears triggered panic among customers prompting them to bulk buy supplies, leaving some supermarket shelves bare.

The Twitter handle of the newspaper @TheNTNews posted a video with the caption, "Yes, we actually did it #toiletpapercrisis."

YES, WE ACTUALLY DID PRINT IT #toiletpapercrisispic.twitter.com/jusP50ojYu — The NT News (@TheNTNews) March 4, 2020

The paper NT News's front page also post a message which reads, "We've printed an eight-page special lift-out inside, complete with handy cut lines, for you to use in an emergency."

As the post went viral, Twitterati have flooded the social media with their reactions.

A user wrote, "Now all you need is a six inch nail on the back of the door."

Another wrote, "Brave move trying to steal customers away from the Daily Telegraph which is normally used for toilet paper."

"Let us know if you sold more copies because of your "special insert" please?" asked one user.

A user remarked, "Good!! I'm gonna buy a big carload of your beautiful paper!!"

Amid the coronavirus scare, physical stores like Costcos, Target and even Walmart saw paper napkins, wet wipes, toilet paper, hand sanitisers and disinfectants flying off the shelves as shoppers rushed to stock up daily-use products.

