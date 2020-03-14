Infosys Evacuates Bengaluru Building Amid Coronavirus Scare: 10 Points

"To ensure preparedness, we are evacuating only the IIPM building as a precautionary measure on receiving information that a team member from the building may have been in proximity to COVID-19 suspect," Gururaj Deshpande, the head of the IT major's Bengaluru development centre," told news agency IANS.

The US Embassy and Consulates in India have cancelled all visa appointments from March 16 in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.US President Donald Trump on Friday officially declared a national emergency that he said would give states and territories access to up to USD 50 billion in federal funds to combat coronavirus. A statement issued by the US Embassy said, "US Mission India posts, in light of the global COVID-19 pandemic, are cancelling immigrant and nonimmigrant visa appointments from March 16, 2020, onward."

With two more persons testing positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra, the number of infected individuals in the state has gone up to 19, a health department official said. One of the two new patients is from Ahmednagar city, an official said. However, he did not specify the location of the other patient.

A 68-year-old woman has died of coronavirus in Delhi, the government said on Friday, in the second death linked to the global pandemic in the country. The woman was the sixth case of coronavirus to be reported from the capital and had other conditions including high blood pressure and diabetes.

On Friday, PM Modi urged India's neighbours to join hands to fight the coronavirus outbreak that has claimed over 5,000 lives worldwide and infected more than 1.3 lakh people. PM Modi asked SAARC leaders to help chalk out a "strong strategy to fight coronavirus".

After the death of a 76-year-old in north Karnataka's Kalaburagi district on Tuesday due to coronavirus, the first death due to the illness in India, the state administration has decided to step up measures to curb the spread of the pandemic. In the last two weeks, India has witnessed a sharp jump in cases of coronavirus with at least 85 people infected across the country. In Karnataka, five people have tested positive, including a Google employee.

The Delhi government has banned gatherings of over 200 people at sporting activities, including Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket matches, and events like conferences until further notice "for the purpose of prevention and control of the outbreak of the epidemic disease, COVID-19".

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has said it has postponed IPL matches till April 15. The announcement comes hours after the Delhi government banned all sporting events.

The aviation regulator DGCA has asked international airlines to consider waiving ticket cancellation fees amid the coronavirus outbreak. "In light of hardship faced by passengers, airlines may like to consider and take an appropriate call, accordingly," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a circular.