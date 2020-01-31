400 Indians, To Be Evacuated From Wuhan, Will Be Quarantined For 14 Days

Air India will fly a specially-prepared Boeing 747 to evacuate Indians from China's Wuhan (File)

All Indian citizens who will be evacuated from China's Wuhan today, where they have been stranded amid a deadly coronavirus outbreak, will be quarantined for 14 days at isolation centres in Delhi and Manesar until there is no danger of the infection spreading.

They are to be brought back home on a specially-prepped Air India Boeing 747 jumbo jet scheduled to depart from Delhi at around 12 pm. The aircraft, which will carry five doctors and a paramedical personnel, was ferried into the national capital from Air India's hub in Mumbai and is picking up special medical kits before leaving for Wuhan, a six-hour flight.

The plane will remain at Wuhan airport for two to three hours.

Air India crew members, including pilots, engineers and crew, as well as doctors will be isolated at home for a week upon return and will be required to report to an isolation ward if they show symptoms .

The doctors and crew, who will wear full protective fear, have been instructed to refrain from leaving the aircraft and to only allow non-infected people to board the plane.

"At least 400 Indians will be evacuated today from Wuhan in China by an Air India flight. It will take off at 12 pm today and will return by 2 am tomorrow. Further arrangements will be done by External Affairs Ministry and Health Ministry," Ashwani Lohani, the Chief Managing Director of Air India, said.

At least 213 people have died in this outbreak, which the World Health Organisation (WHO) this morning called a "global health emergency".

The death toll in Hubei, the Chinese province at the centre of the epidemic (which is where Wuhan is located), had risen to 204 and there were 9,692 cases of infection nationally as of Thursday, Chinese health authorities said.

India reported its first case yesterday - a Keralite student from Wuhan University.

"The patient had returned from Wuhan and is now kept in isolation at General Hospital in Thrissur. She is stable," KK Shailaja, the Kerala Health Minister, said.

About 100 cases have been reported in at least 18 other countries, with no deaths outside China.

With input from PTI