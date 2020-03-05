Independent MP Asks Question Wearing Mask In Lok Sabha

During the Question Hour, Navneet Ravi Rana asked a question about power supply wearing a mask.

Navneet Ravi Rana, an independent member from Maharashtra, on Thursday asked a question in Lok Sabha wearing a mask.

With cases of coronavirus being reported in the country, many people have started wearing masks as a precaution to ward off infection.

During the Question Hour, Navneet Ravi Rana asked a question about power supply wearing a mask.

She represents Amravati constituency in Maharashtra.

The proceedings were later adjourned till noon, amid ruckus over Delhi violence.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)