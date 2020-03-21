Farooq Abdullah Releases Rs 1 Crore To Combat Coronavirus In J&K

The amount would be equally distributed among four south Kashmir districts. (Representational)

NC president Farooq Abdullah and party leader Hasnain Masoodi released an amount of Rs one crore each from their MPLAD funds on Saturday to combat the spread of the coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The party president and Srinagar MP released an amount of Rs one crore from his MPLAD funds today to combat the COVID-19 threat in Jammu and Kashmir," a National Conference (NC) spokesperson said.

He added that of the said amount, Rs 50 lakh have been earmarked for SKIMS, Srinagar while Rs 25 lakh each for Budgam and Ganderbal districts in central Kashmir.

The Srinagar parliamentary constituency, which is represented by Mr Abdullah in the Lok Sabha, is spread over the three districts of Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal.

The spokesperson also said following directions from Mr Abdullah, the party MP from south Kashmir's Anantnag, Justice (retd) Hasnain Masoodi, released an amount of Rs one crore to fight the coronavirus outbreak in his constituency.

"Masoodi has also released an amount of Rs one crore to combat the threat of the virus in his constituency," he said.

The amount would be equally distributed among Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian and Pulwama -- the four south Kashmir districts that were part of Mr Masoodi's constituency, the spokesperson added.