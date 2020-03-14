68-Year-Old Coronavirus Victim Cremated Under Medical Supervision

The Delhi woman became the second person to die of coronavirus in the country. (File)

The last rites of a 68-year-old woman, who died in the national capital after being infected with coronavirus, were performed on Saturday at the CNG crematorium at Nigambodh ghat in New Delhi under supervision of medical authorities.

Doctors from the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital in New Delhi and from MCD oversaw the funeral after the crematorium staff reached out to the authorities seeking directives on ensuring that the infection didn't spread from the body.

Officials said the Nigambodh Ghat Sanchalan Samiti, which manages the operations at the crematorium, delayed the last rites by a few hours and approached municipal authorities to seek directives in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

"The situation is sensitive across the world. We had to seek instructions first from MCD and medical authorities. They said the cremation will be done using CNG and the officials have come to supervise the process," Suman Gupta of the Samiti said.

India reported its second casualty due to coronavirus on Friday with the Union Health Ministry confirming the death of the woman who had tested positive for the contagious viral disease after coming in contact with her son who also acquired coronavirus after travelling abroad recently.

The death was caused due to comorbidity (diabetes and hypertension), the ministry said, adding that she had tested positive for COVID-19 following which she was admitted to the RML hospital.

The woman, a resident of west Delhi, became the second person to die of novel coronavirus infection in the country. The first and only other COVID-19 casualty so far was a 76-year-old man in Karnataka who died on March 10. He had recently returned from Saudi Arabia.

The second victim came in contact with her son, who became the fifth coronavirus case in Delhi after travelling to Switzerland and Italy between February 5 and 22.

"She had history of contact with a positive case. The son had returned to India on February 23. He initially was asymptomatic, but developed fever and cough after one day and reported to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on March 7," a Health Ministry statement said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)