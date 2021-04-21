On Video Call From China, Wife Watched Covid Victim's Cremation In India

The consent letter was obtained online from his wife, the police said. (Representational)

As the second wave of the pandemic in India brings stories of devastation and heart-break, an Indian woman in China went through the most painful and traumatic process on Tuesday. She had to watch the cremation of her husband on video-call.

Manoj Sharma, who worked in a bank in China, was in Madhya Pradesh's Indore to take care of an unwell relative. It was during this visit that the 40-year-old contracted COVID-19.

He died at Indore's Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences on Monday.

A day later, his body was cremated in Indore with the consent of his family in China, the police said.

While the last rites were carried out by a volunteer, Mr Sharma's wife attended it through video-call from China. The consent letter for the last rites was obtained online from his wife and a local social worker, Yash Parasher, consigned the body to flames, senior police officer Prashant Choubey told news agency PTI.

Heart-breaking visuals showed the woman - watching the cremation on a video-call - sobbing as Mr Sharma's pyre was lit. Clips of the woman watching the cremation and of the cremation were circulated on social media.

Madhya Pradesh reported 12,727 COVID-19 cases and 77 deaths in the last 24 hours. The state has seen 4,713 Covid-linked deaths. A "corona curfew" has been imposed in capital Bhopal till April 26 due to the rising cases.