On Lockdown, Prashant Kishor's 'Nauseating Self-Praise' Barb At Government

Prashant Kishor tweeted a day after PM Modi was praised by BJP leaders for measures against coronavirus.

Election strategist Prashant Kishor criticised "nauseating self-praise" in a tweet this morning apparently targeting the government over what he called a "not so well-executed" lockdown to check coronavirus.

"Spare a moment for millions who are suffering due to not so well executed #lockdown before indulging in nauseating self-praise on how well we are managing the #CovidCrisis," Prashant Kishor posted in a tweet this morning.

The post took no names, but came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi was praised by BJP leaders for measures against coronavirus or COVID-19 and the economic bailout package announced yesterday.

PM Modi's order of a 21-day national lockdown to reduce the transmission of the disease was also welcomed. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the first instalment of a fiscal relief package worth Rs 170,000 crore, to protect the weaker sections of the society from the economic fallout of COVID-19.

In the first two days of the lockdown, there has been confusion over essential commodities and how to continue their supply amid panic among people.

Migrant workers across the country, desperate to return home due to the uncertainty over food and shelter after the lockdown, have also faced difficulties.

In a tweet just after the lockdown was announced, Mr Kishor had said: "Decision to #lockdownindia may be right but 21 days might (be) a bit too long. But then this is the price one pays for being behind the curve. With the shaky preparedness to deal with the #CovidCrisis and very little to safeguard the poor, we could be staring at some tough days ahead."