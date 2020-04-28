No Fruit, Vegetables From Delhi: Haryana District's Social Distance Plan

Coronavirus: People spray disinfectants to control the spread of COVID-19

The Haryana government is now trying to maintain social distance from Delhi as the number of COVID-19 cases in the state are claimed to be directly being traced back to the national capital.

Haryana's Sonipat district has banned entry of any transport, even those carrying fruit and vegetables from Azadpur wholesale vegetable market, and also movement of Delhi Police personnel in and out of the district.

Deputy Commissioner of Sonipat Anshaj Singh in an order said that out of 21 coronavirus positive cases in the district, 16 have direct connection to Delhi. Two cases have been linked to Azadpur Mandi and some with Delhi Police.

Most of the vegetables and fruit sold in Sonipat are brought from Azadpur in Delhi. Officials said they took the decision to break the chain.

"Sonipat will acquire vegetables and fruit locally," the order of the Deputy Commissioner said, adding that district market committees should compile a list of farmers from whom vegetables and fruit can be bought.

"If anyone goes to Azadpur Mandi to sell his produce, action under Disaster Management Act 2005 and Section 188 IPC would be initiated against him," the written order says.

Sonipat district has also banned movement of police personnel from Delhi. "Most of the constabulary stays in the region but we found out through contact tracing that due to them, cases in our area are rising," a senior police officer said.

According to him, in village Khubdu, a Delhi Police constable transmitted COVID-19 to his four family members. "He used to go for duty and come back. First he tested positive, then his family too, including his sister who an ASI in Haryana Police," said the officer, who asked not to be named. He said the entire police station has been quarantined now.

Another Delhi Police constable tested positive in village Rasoi in Sonipat.

"We need to stop community transmission. So we have requested Delhi Police to make arrangements for the men in Delhi only so that they don't travel back and also endanger their family members," DGP (Haryana) Manoj Yadav told NDTV.

According to him, screening has been strengthened along Gurgaon and Faridabad border too. "We are checking passes of everyone," he said.

All vehicles entering the mandi area in Sonipat are now being sanitised and all farmers have been asked to wear masks. Fruits and vegetables coming from Himachal Pradesh will be allowed to enter Sonipat.