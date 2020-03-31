No Fake News On COVID-19 On April Fool's Day, Warns Maharashtra Minister

"I appeal to people not to spread any fake messages," Anil Deshmukh said

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday issued a stern warning against spreading fake news about coronavirus as part of April Fool's Day pranks, stating that it could trigger panic during the lockdown.

In a pre-recorded video message, the minister said, "The lockdown is in force to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

I appeal to people not to spread any fake messages that can trigger panic among people."

The Maharashtra cyber crime has been asked to step up and take strict action against those who post fake or misleading information on social media platforms, Mr Deshmukh said.

Maharashtra has recorded 230 positive cases of coronavirus, the highest in the country so far.