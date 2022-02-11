No Discussion Held On Maharashtra Going Mask-Free: Deputy Chief Minister

People will be informed if any decision about going mask-free is taken, said Ajit Pawar. (File)

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said the state cabinet had not held any discussion about going mask-free, and people must continue to wear the protective gear till coronavirus is eradicated.

“There was no discussion in the cabinet meeting on stopping the use of masks. We must continue to use masks till the COVID-19 disease is eradicated," Mr Pawar said while speaking to the media in Mumbai.

People will be informed if any decision about going mask-free is taken, he said.

Mr Pawar made the comments after he inspected developmental works carried out by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Worli, Dadar and Mahim with Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray.

Maharashtra has witnessed a decline in COVID-19 cases over the last few days. The state reported 6,248 infections on Thursday, which raised the infections to 78,29,633.

