Coronavirus News Live Updates: No COVID-19 Case Reported In 10 States, Union Territories In 24 Hours: Minister

Central teams are being sent to Delhi and nine states to manage the outbreak (Representational)

Coronavirus India Live Updates: No coronavirus case has been reported in 10 states and Union territories in the last 24 hours and the recovery rate has increased to over 30 per cent, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday, even as the COVID-19 deaths rose to 2,109 and the number of cases to 62,939. Mr Vardhan asserted that India was moving fast on the path of success in the fight against the pandemic.

According to the health ministry data, 1,511 COVID-19 patients were cured of the respiratory infection in the last 24 hours -- the highest number of recoveries in a day. The country registered 128 number of deaths and 3,277 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the ministry. The total number of cases include 111 foreign nationals. The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 41,472, while 19,357 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, it said.

Mr Vardhan said central teams are being sent to Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and West Bengal.

"It is also heartening to note that in 10 states and Union Territories, no new case has emerged in the last 24 hours. These are the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Goa, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Manipur, Odisha, Mizoram and Puducherry," the minister said.

He also said that four states and UTs -- Daman and Diu, Sikkim, Nagaland and Lakshadweep have not reported a single case of the virus till date.

As India enters the last week of the 54-day coronavirus lockdown, the Railways on Sunday said 15 air-conditioned special trains will operate from May 12 in a gradual resumption of passenger services announced on the eve of of Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's video conference with chief ministers that is expected to focus on a a strategy for a phased exit from the shutdown.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases in India Live Updates:

May 11, 2020 06:16 (IST) COVID-19 Lockdown: Couple marries wearing masks and face shields in Kanpur

A couple tied the knot wearing masks and face shields at a Gurudwara in Kanpur yesterday, in view of #COVID19 pandemic. As per the guidelines of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), gathering of not more than 50 persons is allowed at wedding functions. pic.twitter.com/CnmJUQ1xEH - ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 10, 2020

May 11, 2020 06:02 (IST) COVID-19 Lockdown: Haryana Roadways buses with 267 migrant labourers head towards Uttar Pradesh from Ambala

Seven buses of Haryana Roadways carrying 267 migrant labourers from Ambala departed for Uttar Pradesh yesterday, amid #CoronavirusLockdown. pic.twitter.com/A5i3m2Rn2f - ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2020

May 11, 2020 05:36 (IST) Coronavirus Pandemic: Global COVID-19 number of deaths exceeds 2,80,000



The number of deaths globally from COVID-19 has surpassed 280,000, according to the database compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

There are currently 280,507 fatalities worldwide. The United States, the United Kingdom, and Italy have the highest numbers of deaths among countries, 78,932, 31,930, and 30,560, respectively.

The total number of cases is currently over 4,067,112, while the number of recoveries is at 1,392,359.