Kerala Reports 11 New Coronavirus Cases, 56,000 Under Observation

Kerala reported 11 new Coronavirus cases and four new recoveries today.

Kerala reported 11 new Coronavirus cases and four new recoveries today, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 87.

Out of the eleven found infected from the virus, seven have returned from abroad, while two have come back from Tamil Nadu and two from Maharashtra.

The four recovered include two patients from Wayanad and two from Kannur districts.

This includes an 81-year old who was admitted to Government Medical College Hospital in Kannur in critical condition.

Admitted 42 days ago, the man was tested 16 times during his treatment.

As many as 497 people have recovered so far in the state, while 87 are still under treatment in different hospitals.

Till now 55,045 persons have arrived in Kerala - 2,911 by air, 793 by sea, 1,021 by rail and 50,320 by road.

The total number of people under surveillance in different districts across the State is 56,981.

Of these, 56,362 are under quarantine at their homes and 619 are isolated at hospitals, while 182 persons were admitted to hospitals today.

So far, 43,669 samples have been sent for testing and 41,814 samples have been confirmed with no infection.

As part of surveillance of high-risk group consisting of healthcare workers, migrant labourers and those with higher public exposure, 4,764 samples were collected separately and tested today.

Out of these, 4,644 samples have tested negative.

Six new places - three in Kasargod and three in Idukki districts - have been declared as hotspots today, taking total number of

hotspots in the city to 22.

The state, which had last week declared that it had flattened the curve, reported only 20 active cases on May 10 but six days later, on May 16, there are 87 cases, an increase of 60 positive cases.

"Eighty people are under treatment while 493 have been cured of the infection," Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had told the media yesterday, adding that cases are increasing in the state which was a matter of concern.