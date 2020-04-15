Bengaluru Water Bodies Look Cleaner, 3 Weeks Into Coronavirus Lockdown

The Bengaluru water bodies have gone cleaner after imposition of lockdown.

Bengaluru's water bodies have been notorious for being polluted all the time. Some lakes, like Bellandur and Varthur, have even seen froth and flames on their surfaces. The Vrishabhavati is a river on the outskirts of the city, which usually runs black and filthy. But it seems to be much clearer these days, more than three weeks into the nationwide lockdown to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Videos are now being shared that show the water bodies in Bengaluru much clearer than usual.

Leo Saldanha, of the Environment Support Group, told NDTV, "It is amazing that most of our rivulets, rivers, lakes are flowing clean. This is how it should be. But we dump our industrial waste and sewage there without a thought about tomorrow... We have been suffering through this global pandemic... This shows that dumping of waste can be curtailed."

The water has of course not been tested for pollutants at this time of lockdown, and it is the appearance of cleanliness that is bringing cheer. But those concerned with the environment do of course believe this dumping of pollutants should be stopped - at all times - not just the current extraordinary one.

"That it doesn't happen at other times is because of regulatory failures, corruption," Mr Saldanha said.

"Tackling this has to happen ground up. It can't happen just with the Prime Minister's lockdown... The water bodies that are clean three weeks into lockdown can always be clean," he added.

Something to be hoped for - that the people of Bengaluru will care more for the cities precious water bodies even after the lockdown is lifted and normal life resumes.