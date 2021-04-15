Mumbai Hospitals To Use 5-Star Hotels To Treat Mild Covid Patients

he order comes as Mumbai and other cities in Maharashtra face a massive number of Covid cases.

Mumbai hospitals will use five-star hotels to treat COVID-19 patients with milder infection, the city's administration said today.

Private hospitals will tie up with four star or five star hotels to accommodate more patients and those not needing critical care are likely to be moved from private hospitals to hotels.

This has been done to ensure more hospital beds for patients who really need it.

The order comes as Mumbai and other cities in Maharashtra face a massive number of Covid cases.

"It is seen that many beds in private hospitals are occupied by patients who do not require emergency medical intervention, such patients can be effectively and adequately managed at isolation facilities such as step-down facilities," said a notice of the public health department.