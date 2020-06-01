Mizoram Extends Lockdown Till June 30, Issues New Guidelines

Coronavirus: The number of COVID-19 cases in India has been rising

Mizoram has decided to extend the coronavirus lockdown till June 30. It is the first state from the north-east to extend the lockdown and is the only state that does not have an active COVID-19 case.

The state has, however, come up with fresh guidelines for inter-state movement.

The state government in a statement said international and interstate borders will continue to be closed till June 30; however, people from the state returning home will be allowed to entire after health screening and testing with pre-conditions.

Any passenger entering Mizoram will have to take permission from the state government. Screening of all passengers is a must after arrival and they have to be put in 14-day institutional or home quarantine, the statement said.

Incoming passengers must have the coronavirus tracker app Aarogya Setu installed in their mobiles.

Under the new lockdown guidelines, three inter-state entry points via Bairabi, Vairengte and Kanhmun will remain open only for brining essential commodities. In case of movement of other private vehicles through these gateways, the people need to get permission from the state home department.

Also, the guidelines also made it compulsory to keep strict vigil at villages along the international border, the state government said.

The only patient who tested positive on March 24 in Mizoram has recovered and been released from hospital on May 9.