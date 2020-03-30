Coronavirus: Mizoram Chief Minister Asks PM Modi, Amit Shah To Check Racial Abuse On Northeast People

Since the coronavirus outbreak, there has been a rise in racial slurs against northeast people

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to check alleged incidents of attack and racial discrimination against people of the Northeast in some states where they are mistaken for Chinese after the coronavirus outbreak.

He attached a video with his tweet showing some Nagaland students being prevented from entering a grocery store in Mysuru.

"I am pained, shocked and in my worst awe seeing this video. When has humanity stooped so low," the chief minister said in his tweet.

He urged the prime minister and the home minister to look into the matter and take immediate action against those responsible for such acts.

"I kindly request Shri Narendra Modi ji and Shri Amit Shah ji to look into the matter," he said in the tweet.

Zoramthanga also tagged fellow chief ministers of Meghalaya, Assam, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh~CHECK~Conrad Sangma, Sarbananda Sonowal, Neiphiu Rio and Pema Khandu.

Mr Sangma said he had spoken to Mysuru MP Pratap Simha who informed him that an FIR has been lodged and two people have also been arrested in connection with the incident.

The illness caused by the coronavirus started from Wuhan in China before rampaging through most of the planet.

People from the northeastern states have since been the target of racial abuses and discrimination.