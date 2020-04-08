'People Bored At Home. Sorry, But No Option': Uddhav Thackeray On Lockdown

COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray urged people to wear masks.

There is no other option other than staying at home to beat coronavirus, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said today, in a stern message to the people of the state. The Chief Minister, however, said he regrets the inconvenience caused because of the lockdown.

"I understand that people are facing different types of issues while staying at home. People are getting bored. I am sorry about that but there is no option other than staying at home to beat COVID-19," Mr Thackeray in a video message to the state.

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state, with the highest number of coronavirus deaths as well as cases in the country. 1,018 of India's 5,000-plus cases are from Maharashtra. 64 people have died in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today that by all accounts, it will not be possible to end the nationwide lockdown on April 14, amid a spurt in coronavirus cases. In a meeting with leaders of all parties, he said he would consult with Chief Ministers but it looked unlikely that the lockdown could end anytime soon.

Municipal authorities in Mumbai, meanwhile, have announced that wearing protective masks will be mandatory in public places and that violators could be arrested.

Appealing citizens to stay safe during the pandemic, Mr Thackeray said, "People should use masks while stepping out of their homes."

Uddhav Thackeray also asked former army health services personnel, retired nurses and ward boys to join the "war" against coronavirus. He said, "I want to appeal to all retired army personnel who have experience of medical field, nurses, ward boys and those who have completed the training but didn't work for some reason, you must come forward to join us. Maharashtra needs you."

World 14,30,298 Cases 10,46,972 Active 3,01,196 Recovered 82,130 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 184 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 14,30,298 and 82,130 have died; 10,46,972 are active cases and 3,01,196 have recovered as on April 8, 2020 at 9:47 am.