Mumbai Guardian Minister's Appeal After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

Mr Aslam Shaikh is the Congress MLA from Malad-West seat in Mumbai and the city's Guardian Minister.

Mumbai's Guardian Minister Aslam Shaikh has tweeted that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. The Congress leader has requested all those who came in "close contact" with him to immediately get themselves tested.

Stating that he was not exhibiting any flu-like symptoms associated with COVID-19, the Fisheries and Textile Minister said he has isolated himself.

"This is to inform that I've tested positive for #COVID19. I'm currently asymtomatic and isolating myself. I request all those who have come in close contact with me to get themselves tested. I will continue to work from home to serve the people of my state," Mr Shaikh tweeted.

He is the fourth minister in the Uddhav Thackeray-led government to have contracted the virus. Maharashtra's Social Justice Minister and senior NCP leader Dhananjay Munde, Public Works Department Minister Ashok Chavan and Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad had tested positive for the virus earlier.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Shivajirao Patil-Nilangekar, 88, had also tested positive recently.

Mr Shaikh is the Congress MLA from Malad-West seat in Mumbai and has been working all through the lockdown and the reopening phases in the state capital, the city worst-hit by coronavirus, to strengthen its Covid response systems.

Maharashtra today reported 9,518 coronavirus cases in the highest single-day spike. Some 258 died in the last 24 hours, government data shows. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra is now 3,10,455. The fatalities stand at 11,854.

Mumbai reported 1,038 coronavirus cases and 64 deaths in the last 24 hours, while Pune reported 1,812 new cases. The recovery rate in the state is 54.62 per cent, positivity rate 19.85 per cent and mortality rate 3.82 per cent.

Maharashtra has the highest coronavirus cases in the country, followed by Tamil Nadu and Delhi.