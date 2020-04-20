Strict Action Against Islamic Sect Members Who Violated Visa Rules: Minister

Six jails in the state will be under lockdown from Sunday: Anil Deshmukh

Members of the Tablighi Jamaat who violated visa norms will be dealt with strictly and action will be taken after several of them complete their quarantine period in connection with the coronavirus outbreak, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Sunday.

The outfit is being seen as one of the main causes for the spread of the virus as several people who took part in its gathering in Nizamuddin in Delhi last month, who later tested positive, fanned out nationwide for missionary works.

"It has been observed some Tablighis have violated visa rules and strict action will be taken. Inquiry will take place after their quarantine period is over. We have taken action against 156 Tablighi Jamaat members so far for visa offences," Mr Deshmukh told reporters.

Queried on migrant labourers stuck in the state due to the lockdown, Mr Deshmukh claimed Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had raised this issue in the video-conference meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, "but CMs of other states refused to open borders".

He also said six jails in the state, where crowding has been observed, will be under lockdown from Sunday and staff working there will stay inside so that virus doesn't infect inmates.