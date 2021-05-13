Maharashtra Extends Restrictions Till June 1 To Contain Covid

The Maharashtra government has extended the emergency measures put in place to contain the spread of coronavirus till next month. The lockdown-like measures will be in place till 7 am on June 1, Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte said in an order issued today.

The new restrictions include mandatory negative RT-PCR test report for those entering the state and curbs on those arriving from places of "sensitive origins".

"Milk collection, transport and processing may be allowed without restrictions though its retail sale be allowed subject to restrictions imposed on shops dealing with essential items or through home delivery," it said.

Local disaster management authority (DMA) has been asked to ensure Covid Appropriate Behaviour is followed at rural markets. "Local DMA should keep special vigil over rural markets and APMCs and ensure Covid Appropriate Behaviour and in if finds any such place as difficult to manage and discipline to ensure non-spread of Covid epidemic, local DMA may decide on a case by case basis to shut these or may impose further restrictions," it states.

"Personnel engaged in Airport and Port services and needed for movement of cargo related to medicines or equipment needed for Covid management will be allowed to travel in local, mono and metro services," read the order.

Maharashtra is among the states that account for 82.51 per cent of the total active cases, according to the Health Ministry.

The western state - which houses financial capital Mumbai reported 46,781 new cases and 816 deaths on Wednesday. Up to 58,805 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate has fallen to 17.36 per cent while the fatality rate is down to 1.49 per cent, the health department said.

Pune reported the 9,536 and 74 deaths while Mumbai saw 2,104 cases and 66 deaths.

India is in deep crisis in the current wave of COVID-19 infections with around 3.5 lakh cases and 4,000 deaths being reported daily. Hospitals and morgues are overflowing, medical staff is exhausted and oxygen and drugs are running short.

Despite being the global hub of vaccine manufacturing, India has managed to fully inoculate just 2.5 per cent of its population.