Madhya Pradesh Doctor, 85, Who Had Cancer, Pneumonia, Fought Off COVID-19

Coronavirus Madhya Pradesh: 85-year-old doctor recovers from COVID-19 infection

An 85-year-old doctor and cancer patient in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain recovered from novel coronavirus infection and was discharged from the hospital on Saturday. Dr Narendra Mahadik, who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and was admitted to the city's RD Gardi Medical College and Hospital in the second week of April, was also suffering from double pneumonia (infection of both lungs), making his recovery all the more remarkable.

"He tested positive for COVID-19 and was down with double pneumonia too. He was already on prostate cancer medication and had also undergone carotid artery surgery six months ago," Dr Sudhir Gawarikar, chief of the Department of Medicine, said.

Dr Gawarikar also said the patient was anemic and had suffered a grave fracture in his left leg earlier. "All these co-morbid conditions further worsened his condition when he was shifted to Ujjain. We weren't very hopeful. He was put on the same COVID-19 treatment protocol approved by the ICMR and used for other patients," he added.

No alternative treatment protocol was administered, the doctor confirmed. The only extra part of his hospitalisation was nutritional and vitamin supplements.

Despite the odds being stacked against him, Dr Mahadik surprised his colleagues by making a full recovery and was yesterday discharged from the hospital.

However, Dr Mahadik remains at the RD Gardi Hospital for now, pending the issue of a movement pass by local authorities. Dr Gawarikar said the patient was in good health but had admitted to missing his family and grandchildren.

Dr Mahadik's recovery is impressive not only because of the long list of pre-existing medical conditions, but the fact that the novel coronavirus - so named because it has not previously been identified in humans - is particularly dangerous to the elderly and those with already weakened immune systems.

Ujjain has reported 147 coronavirus cases so far and 27 deaths have been linked to the infectious virus. Across Madhya Pradesh, which is one of the worst-affected states in the outbreak, there are 2,846 cases and 156 deaths.

The country remains under a lockdown imposed by the centre in March and scheduled to end on Sunday. However, this has been extended by two weeks to March 17.

India has reported over 40,000 COVID-19 cases and 1,306 deaths so far, with data from the government on Sunday morning showing a biggest single-day spike in cases and deaths.