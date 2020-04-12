3 Detained Under National Security Act In Madhya Pradesh Test Positive For COVID-19

Three men detained under the National Security Act (NSA) and currently being held in Madhya Pradesh's Satna and Jabalpur have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, triggering alarm bells among district administrations.
Two of the three, sent to Satna Jail on Friday, were arrested four days ago for attacking a police officer inside a containment zone in Indore. Satna officials allege their Indore counterparts failed to conduct COVID-19 tests before transporting them; the third prisoner, sent to Jabalpur on Thursday, also tested positive.
Satna district had no confirmed COVID-19 cases before this incident, despite being in a state among those most badly hit by the outbreak. Jabalpur has nine, including this one, and Indore has 311 so far.
"We did not get prior information from Indore. When they were near the jail (Indore) administration informed me and we kept them in isolated cells. On coming to know one of the detainees in Jabalpur had tested positive, tests of those in Satna were also performed and reports came positive on Sunday," Ajay Katesari, the Satna District Collector, said.
A total of 12 people, ranging from first- to third-level contacts of the prisoners, have been either isolated at home or sent into quarantine. This number includes nine staff members at Satna Jail and a tea shop owner at whose shop Indore cops transporting the prisoners stopped for a break.
In addition, Indore district administration has been asked to quarantine the eight police officials who transported the NSA detainees, as well anyone who may have been in contact with them.
Earlier Jabalpur Jail Superintendent Gopal Tamraker had noticed the prisoner transferred from Indore had COVID-19 symptoms. He decided not to take him and a co-accused to their cells and sent them to an isolation ward at a hospital, thereby potentially containing an outbreak.
The NSA detainees allegedly attacked a police team in Chandan Nagar in Indore on April 7. They were arrested the same day and booked under the strict act the following day.
|State
|Cases
|Active
|Recovered
|Deaths
DistrictCases
Mumbai499
Pune130
Mumbai Suburban65
Thane31
Sangli24
Ahmednagar21
Nagpur16
Latur8
Aurangabad8
Palghar7
Raigad6
Satara5
Yavatmal4
Osmanabad4
Buldhana4
Jalgaon2
Kolhapur2
Hingoli2
Ratnagiri2
Washim1
Nashik1
Sindhudurg1
Amravati1
Jalna1
Gondia1
Details Awaited*915
1761 187
1426 150
208 20
127 17
DistrictCases
South172
Central100
North66
Shahdara60
New Delhi55
South West21
West18
South East18
East14
North East9
North West5
Details Awaited*531
1069 166
1025 161
25
19 5
DistrictCases
Chennai151
Coimbatore60
Dindigul45
Tirunelveli38
Erode32
Tiruchirappalli30
Namakkal28
Ranipet27
Tiruppur27
Theni24
Madurai24
Karur22
Chengalpattu19
Villupuram16
Thoothukudi16
Cuddalore13
Thiruvallur12
Thiruvarur12
Nagapattinam11
Salem11
Thanjavur11
Virudhunagar11
Tiruvannamalai9
Kanchipuram7
Vellore6
Kanniyakumari6
Sivaganga5
The Nilgiris4
Tirupattur4
Ramanathapuram2
Kallakurichi2
Perambalur1
Ariyalur1
Details Awaited*282
969 58
915 56
44
10 2
DistrictCases
Jaipur77
Jodhpur30
Bhilwara23
Jhunjhunu20
Tonk12
Churu9
Ajmer6
Bikaner6
Dausa5
Dungarpur5
Kota4
Jaisalmer4
Bharatpur4
Alwar3
Nagaur2
Pali2
Pratapgarh2
Dholpur1
Karauli1
Sikar1
Banswara1
Udaipur1
Details Awaited*481
700 147
676 147
21
3
DistrictCases
Indore101
Bhopal43
Morena12
Jabalpur7
Ujjain7
Barwani3
Khargone3
Chhindwara2
Dewas2
Gwalior2
Shivpuri2
Vidisha1
Details Awaited*379
564 121
528 118
0
36 3
DistrictCases
Hyderabad168
Nizamabad26
Warangal Urban23
Medchal Malkajgiri16
Nalgonda13
Jogulamba Gadwal12
Ranga Reddy12
Adilabad10
Kamareddy9
Karimnagar8
Mahabubnagar8
Suryapet8
Sangareddy7
Jagitial4
Vikarabad4
Medak4
Bhadradri Kothagudem4
Nirmal4
Nagarkurnool2
Mulugu2
Jangoan2
Peddapalli2
Siddipet1
Mahabubabad1
Jayashankar Bhupalapally1
Details Awaited*153
504
452
43
9
DistrictCases
Gautam Buddha Nagar58
Agra51
Meerut33
Ghaziabad23
Lucknow21
Saharanpur16
Shamli14
Kanpur Nagar8
Sitapur8
Varanasi7
Bareilly6
Maharajganj6
Ghazipur5
Basti5
Firozabad4
Hathras4
Baghpat4
Kheri4
Pratapgarh3
Hapur3
Azamgarh3
Bulandshahr3
Jaunpur3
Muzaffarnagar2
Rae Bareli2
Mathura2
Mirzapur2
Pilibhit2
Banda2
Prayagraj1
Auraiya1
Shahjahanpur1
Kaushambi1
Barabanki1
Moradabad1
Bijnor1
Budaun1
Hardoi1
Details Awaited*139
452 19
402 5
45 13
5 1
DistrictCases
Ahmadabad76
Surat18
Bhavnagar13
Gandhinagar12
Vadodara12
Rajkot9
Patan5
Porbandar3
Mahesana2
Kachchh2
Gir Somnath2
Panch Mahals1
Anand1
Sabar Kantha1
Jamnagar1
Chhotaudepur1
Morbi1
Botad1
Details Awaited*271
432 124
366 108
44 13
22 3
DistrictCases
Kurnool42
Spsr Nellore23
Visakhapatnam15
Guntur13
Krishna13
Y.s.r. Kadapa9
West Godavari9
Anantapur7
Chittoor6
Prakasam6
East Godavari2
Details Awaited*236
381
364
11
6
DistrictCases
Kasaragod139
Kannur47
Ernakulam22
Thiruvananthapuram15
Pathanamthitta14
Malappuram11
Thrissur10
Idukki8
Kozhikode7
Palakkad6
Kollam5
Kottayam3
Wayanad3
Alappuzha2
Details Awaited*82
374 10
230
142 19
2
DistrictCases
Bengaluru Urban58
Mysuru34
Bidar10
Chikballapur10
Uttar Kannad10
Belagavi7
Dakshin Kannad7
Ballari6
Kalaburagi6
Bagalkot5
Bengaluru Rural5
Udupi4
Mandya3
Davangere2
Gadag1
Tumakuru1
Kodagu1
Dharwad1
Chitradurga1
Details Awaited*54
226 12
183 12
37
6
DistrictCases
Srinagar33
Bandipora24
Baramulla16
Badgam9
Jammu5
Kupwara5
Udhampur4
Pulwama3
Rajauri3
Shopian3
Ganderbal2
Details Awaited*117
224 17
214 17
6
4
DistrictCases
Gurugram33
Faridabad19
Palwal17
Nuh12
Karnal5
Ambala4
Panipat4
Fatehabad3
Sirsa3
Panchkula2
Bhiwani2
Rohtak1
Kaithal1
Sonipat1
Jind1
Hisar1
Charki Dadri1
Details Awaited*75
185 8
153 8
29
3
DistrictCases
S.a.s Nagar25
Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar18
Amritsar10
Hoshiarpur7
Jalandhar6
Ludhiana5
Mansa5
Ropar3
Fatehgarh Sahib2
Pathankot2
Sas Mohali1
Moga1
Barnala1
Patiala1
Faridkot1
Kapurthala1
Details Awaited*62
151 19
135 19
5
11
DistrictCases
Kolkata35
Howrah15
Medinipur East12
Kalimpong6
Nadia5
24 Paraganas North4
24 Paraganas South4
Hooghly4
Jalpaiguri4
Purba Bardhaman3
Medinipur West2
Paschim Bardhaman2
Darjeeling1
Details Awaited*37
134 8
110 5
19 3
5
DistrictCases
Patna5
Munger4
Saharsa2
Begusarai1
Darbhanga1
Lakhisarai1
Nalanda1
Siwan1
Details Awaited*48
64 4
44
19 19
1
DistrictCases
Khordha31
Bhadrak3
Cuttack2
Jajapur1
Kalahandi1
Kendrapara1
Puri1
Details Awaited*14
54 6
41
12 10
1
DistrictCases
Dehradun13
Udam Singh Nagar4
Nainital3
Almora1
Pauri Garhwal1
Details Awaited*13
35
30
5
0
DistrictCases
Kangra3
Details Awaited*29
32 4
25 4
6
1
DistrictCases
Golaghat9
Marigaon4
Nalbari4
Goalpara3
Dhubri2
Cachar1
Hailakandi1
Kamrup1
Karimganj1
Lakhimpur1
Kamrup Metro1
South Salmara Mancachar1
29
28
0
1
DistrictCases
Raipur4
Bilaspur1
Durg1
Rajnandgaon1
Details Awaited*18
25 7
15 6
10 1
0
DistrictCases
Chandigarh18
Details Awaited*1
19 1
12 1
7
0
DistrictCases
Details Awaited*17
17
16
0
1
DistrictCases
Leh Ladakh11
Kargil2
Details Awaited*2
15
5
10
0
DistrictCases
North And Middle Andaman7
South Andamans3
Details Awaited*1
11
1
10 10
0
DistrictCases
North Goa5
South Goa1
Details Awaited*1
7
2
5 4
0
DistrictCases
Mahe1
Details Awaited*6
7
6
1
0
DistrictCases
Imphal West1
Thoubal1
2
1
1
0
DistrictCases
Gomati1
Details Awaited*1
2
2
0
0
DistrictCases
Aizawl1
1
1
0
0
DistrictCases
Details Awaited*1
1
1
0
0