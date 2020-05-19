UP Allows Travel From Delhi To Noida, Ghaziabad, Except In Hotspots

Lucknow:
People living in Delhi can travel to neighbouring Noida and Ghaziabad, the Uttar Pradesh government has said as it issued guidelines of Lockdown4. However, those living in coronavirus hotspots in the capital will not be allowed to enter Noida and Ghaziabad.
Uttar Pradesh, India's most populous state, has over 4,200 COVID-19 cases.
What is allowed and what's not:
- Inter-state travel has not been allowed by the Yogi Adtiyanath government yet, either for buses or private vehicles.
- Restaurants in Uttar Pradesh cannot open for dining, but can offer home delivery services. Sweet shops can open but only for takeouts.
- All industrial activity outside containment zones will be allowed, the state government notification said.
- All markets, except malls, can open but on different days. District administrations have been tasked with drawing up schedules for the opening of the markets.
- Vegetable markets to function for retail buyers only between 6 am to 9 am each morning
- Only two passengers other than driver are allowed in four-wheelers , two-wheelers cannot have pillion riders, except women.