Two UP Cops Injured In Clash After Migrants Try To Cross Rajasthan Border

Two sub-inspectors were injured in a clash over migrant workers, the UP Police said. (Representational)

The Uttar Pradesh Police said today that two of its officials were injured after they tried to stop migrants who were trying to cross the border allegedly with the help of the Rajasthan Police.

Despite the ongoing nation-wide lockdown, the workers, without registering with the authorities concerned, tried to enter Uttar Pradesh through Jajampatti border allegedly with the support of Rajasthan police personnel. Two UP sub-inspectors got injured while trying to control the situation, said Mathura Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover.

Officials said since the past few days, some private buses have been bringing migrant workers near the border in Rajasthan.

Some of them tried to enter Uttar Pradesh today, allegedly aided by some policemen from Udyognagar police station of Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, officials added.

Mathura police official Sarvagya Ram Mishra, Mr Grover, the district magistrate and a Bharatpur police official reached the spot to control the situation after clashes broke out.

The officials decided that only registered migrant workers from Rajasthan would be allowed to enter Uttar Pradesh.