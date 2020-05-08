'States Should Consider Home Delivery Of Liquor,' Suggests Supreme Court

Coronavirus: Long lines were seen outside liquor shops across the country this week

States have been advised to consider "indirect sale, home delivery" of liquor to ensure minimal crowds and enforcement of social distancing protocols at alcohol shops across the country, the Supreme Court said today, disposing off a PIL (public interest litigation) on the subject of liquor sales during the coronavirus lockdown "affecting the life of the common man".

Justices Ashok Bhushan, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and BR Gavai heard the case via video-conferencing as the Supreme Court continues to follow social distancing norms enforced by the government during the extended lockdown.

"We will not pass any order but states should consider home delivery or indirect sale of liquor to maintain social distancing," the three-judge bench of the top court said in response to the petition.

"Discussion on home delivery (of alcohol) is going on. What do you want us to do?" Justice SK Kaul added.

Appearing for the petitioner, lawyer Deepak Sai had argued that social distancing was difficult to ensure at alcohol shops because of the limited number that had been allowed to open and the massive crowds outside each.

"I only want (that the) life of (the) common man should not be affected because of liquor sales. MHA (Home Ministry) should issue clarification to states on liquor sales," Mr Sai argued.

On Thursday app-based food delivery company Zomato was said to be considering branching out into door-delivery of alcohol, according to a document seen by news agency Reuters.

There is currently no legal provision for home deliveries of alcohol in India, something that industry body International Spirits and Wines Association of India (ISWAI) is lobbying to change in conjunction with Zomato and others.

Alcohol stores, closed nationwide on March 25, were allowed to re-open this week, generating queues of hundreds outside outlets in some cities and leading to baton charges by police to enforce social distancing protocols.

The government's order said only alcohol shops in "orange" and "green" zones, or areas where there were no more than 15 confirmed coronavirus cases, would be allowed to re-open. Shops in non-containment areas of "red" zones were also allowed to re-open.

All shops would have to follow social distancing protocols and ensure that no more than five people were allowed inside the shop at any time.