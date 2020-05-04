Delhi To Charge Extra 70% Tax On Liquor From Tomorrow Amid Pandemic

The Delhi government will charge 70 per cent extra tax on liquor from Tuesday amid the coronavirus pandemic. Calling the new tax "special corona fee", the Arvind Kejriwal government in a late night order on Monday said the police should allow the shops to remain open from 9 am to 6:30 pm.

Liquor shops pulled up their shutters on Monday after over a month since the centre announced a lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But hours after the shops opened on Monday, thousands turned up to stand in queues outside the liquor shops and without following social distancing guidelines. This led the authorities to shut many of the shops.

Only standalone liquor shops as against those located at markets are allowed to open in Delhi.

Officials had painstakingly drawn chalk circles for buyers of booze to stand in but the social distancing efforts were thwarted as people gathered from early morning.