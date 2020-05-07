Want Alcohol In Delhi? First Take E-Token To Stand In Queue

160 standalone liquor shops have been allowed to pull up their shutters in Delhi. (Representational)

The Delhi government today launched an e-token system for the sale of liquor in the national capital in order to avoid crowding and curb violations of social distancing norms outside shops.



The move by the Delhi government comes in the wake of some people breaking social-distancing norms in several areas of the city.



A web link has been issued, where people can login and collect their tokens. Only 50 tokens per hour will be issued for each shop. 160 standalone liquor shops have been allowed to pull up their shutters in Delhi since Monday, after over a month since the centre announced a lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic



Those with and without tokens will have to form separate queues outside the liquor shops, according to the government guideline.



Undeterred by the threat of highly contagious COVID-19 or the ''special corona fee'' of 70 per cent levied on sale of alcohol, hundreds have been queuing up outside liquor vends in Delhi since the easing down of lockdown restrictions in the city. The norms were violated even as officials had painstakingly drawn chalk circles for buyers of booze to stand in.



After the liquor shops' failure to maintain social distancing norms, the Delhi Police had suggested that the timing for sale of alcohol be extended to avoid crowding at the outlets. Currently, the shops are allowed to open from 9 am to 6.30 pm.



Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier warned that all relaxations in areas where people flouted social distancing norms will be withdrawn.