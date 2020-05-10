Residents Coming Back To Karnataka Will Be Kept In 14-Day Quarantine

The residents will undergo a coronavirus test, even if they were tested in another state while leaving.

Lakhs of migrant workers, students and tourists have been stranded since the Centre announced a nation-wide lockdown on March 24 to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. However, in recent days, the government has been trying to help the stranded citizens by running special trains and flights for them and asking various states to make provisions for the same.

To prepare for those coming back to their home-state, the Karnataka government today held a meeting discussing various steps to be taken on their arrival.

Even though Karnataka recently suspended special trains, it rolled back the decision after criticism from opposition leaders and has now started the process to help the stranded.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa held a meeting with ministers and officers today at his home office and discussed about preparedness for quarantining the citizens returning from other states and countries.

It has been decided by the state that those returning will not be directly sent back to their villages, but will need to first go to a quarantine centre for at least 14 days.

The officials recommended that the stranded residents should come under a certain system and should register online to return to their state. The people should also mention the place of their arrival and date while registering online.

It was also decided that only those who are stranded in other states due to the lockdown will be allowed, and only according to the availability of quarantining facilities.

The government said those who are ready to undergo quarantine should register their names.

The state has also decided to reimburse the train fares for those who return from other states.

The returnees will undergo a coronavirus test, even if they were tested in another state while leaving.

The government said if someone dies in another state, their body will not be brought back and their last rites should be performed wherever they are. Similarly, if someone dies in Karnataka, their last rites will also be done at the place where they were.

A special train left from Bengaluru this morning for Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur. Most of the passengers on the train were students from the union territory living in the southern state.

"We have sent around one lakh people in 3,500 buses and trains back to their home towns. I have also appealed to migrant workers to stay as the construction work has resumed now," the Chief Minister had said earlier. The government had also announced a Rs 1,600 crore relief package for those in distress because of the lockdown.

As of today, Karnataka has reported 848 COVID-19 positive cases, including 31 deaths and 422 recoveries.