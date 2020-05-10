Special Train Leaves From Karnataka For Students From Jammu And Kashmir

Karnataka had briefly suspended special trains earlier this week.

A special train left from Bengaluru in Karnataka this morning for Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur amid a nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus. Most of the passengers on the train were students from the union territory living in the southern state.

The train left from the Chikbanavar station. Most special trains that have been organised from Karnataka during the shutdown have been for migrant workers.

A release from the South Western Railway zone said that passengers were provided with a food packet that included "eight chapattis, pickle, 2 one litre- water bottles, dates, cookies and buttermilk".

Lakhs of migrant workers, students and tourists were stranded when the government announced a shutdown and gave a short notice of a few hours.

Earlier this week, Karnataka had briefly suspended special trains prompting criticism from opposition leaders.

Chief Minister BS Yeddiyurappa underscored that many of the migrants had already left the state and those who were remained were needed. "We have sent around one lakh people in 3,500 buses and trains back to their home towns. I have also appealed to migrant workers to stay as the construction work has resumed now," the Chief Minister told reporters. The government had also announced a Rs 1,600 crore relief package for those in distress because of the lockdown.

As the government's move triggered widespread condemnation, the decision was rolled back within 24 hours. Opposition parties accused the BS Yeddiyurappa government of putting commercial interests of the building lobby over the migrants.

Migrants who wish to travel have to register with the state government. Buses have been arranged to take them to the railway stations.