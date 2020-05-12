Maharashtra Government To Allow Home Delivery Of Liquor Amid Lockdown

The purpose is to avoid crowding at liquor stores, an official said. (File)

The Maharashtra government has allowed home delivery of liquor to avoid crowding at shops. However, the order, issued by the Home Department, will come into effect only after guidelines are finalised, said a senior official.

Only those who have permit for drinking can order home delivery.

Liquor shops, which were allowed to reopen on May 5, will be able to take orders on phone.

The purpose is to avoid crowding at liquor stores and prevent the spread of coronavirus, the official said.

"The order was issued today, but it will not come into effect until detailed guidelines are framed. The government will issue the guidelines in the next two days," he told news agency PTI.

"The mode of payment has to be decided by the buyer and the seller. A person can order up to 12 IMFL (Indian-Made Foreign Liquor) bottles," he added.

Rules regarding possession of various types of liquor at home are displayed on the Excise department's website which buyers can check before ordering, the official said.