'Temporary Jails' In Haryana To Detain Lockdown Violators: State Department

Tens of thousands of migrants are trying to reach hometowns in other states during the lockdown

Large indoor stadiums in Haryana are set to be declared as "temporary jails" to detain people who venture outside their homes in violation of the 21-day lockdown meant to halt the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the state government said this evening. A "Zero Tolerance Policy towards anyone who violate(d) the lockdown" was declared by the Director-General of Police.

Across the country, states have been urged to crack down on those violate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "total lockdown".

Earlier this week the Prime Minister tweeted that many were still not taking the lockdown seriously; he repeated that warning today, saying those who violated it were "playing with their own lives".

Central and state governments have warned of legal action, with Haryana Police alone registering nearly 500 FIRs and arresting 688 people so far.

The decision on "temporary jails" came after a high-level meeting between the Chief Secretaries of Haryana, Punjab, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi to discuss the exodus of migrants left jobless and homeless by the lockdown.

The "total lockdown" is meant to take people off the streets and thereby check the spread of a virus that transmits rapidly in crowds and large gatherings.

Haryana Director General of Police notification

However, the shuttering of economic activities that employ migrants and daily wagers, coupled with the closing of public transportation, has led to tens of thousands of people trying to rush home despite interstate borders being shut.

The centre, which has been criticised over allegations that the lockdown was announced without planning and triggered a crisis for daily wagers, said on Saturday that its response had been "pre-emptive, pro-active and graded".

Today the centre said states should seal borders and encourage migrants to stay by providing food and shelter, apparently reversing course after allowing buses to ferry migrants from Delhi to UP on Saturday.

The decision was reiterated in today's meeting between Chief Secretaries of the five states, saying that all should be turned back "without exception".

The notification also said: "...plying of buses from Anand Vihar Bus Terminal (in Delhi) has now been stopped and no transport shall be provided".

The decision to once again seal borders comes despite thousands of migrants still left without a job, shelter and food; NDTV spoke to one such group from Delhi this morning.

State governments have been directed to ensure migrants' safety, with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal making an appeal today.

"We have made arrangements for you to stay. Sleeping arrangements have been made at schools. An entire stadium has been vacated," he said.

Late Sunday India crossed 1,000 coronavirus cases. At least 27 deaths have been linked to the highly infectious virus that has claimed over 26,000 lives worldwide and infected more than 5.75 lakh others.