Thousands At Delhi Bus Station Amid COVID-19 Risk, Wait For Ride Home

Thousands of migrant workers are waiting at Delhi's Anand Vihar Bus Terminal to be ferried home

Amid the chaos, fear and uncertainty spreading across the country because of the COVID-19 outbreak, a distressing narrative has emerged from Delhi, where thousands of migrant workers, left without jobs, shelter or money after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 21-day nationwide lockdown shut down almost all commercial establishments, are still trying desperately to return to hometowns and villages across the border in Uttar Pradesh.

The centre's "total lockdown", meant to halt the spread of a highly infectious novel coronavirus that transmits rapidly in crowded spaces, had suspended all interstate bus and railway services, leaving migrants and their young families no option but to walk hundreds of kilometres foot in searing heat.

As harrowing stories of men, women and infants undertaking the punishing trek emerged over the past few days, the Uttar Pradesh and Delhi governments responded today by arranging buses to ferry the people home; this morning the UP government said it had organised 1,000 buses and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said 200 DTC buses would also be pressed into service.

This evening, as the fourth day of the lockdown comes to a close, the sheer scale of the exodus was highlighted in videos shared by news agency ANI and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi,

#WATCH Huge number of migrant workers at Delhi's Anand Vihar bus terminal, to board buses to their respective home towns and villages; Police is present at the spot pic.twitter.com/jHYbgIXOk3 — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2020

In the ANI video a massive crowd of men and women, some with face masks and others with handkerchiefs around their noses to protect them from the COVID-19 threat, can been huddled together in queues waiting to board buses at Delhi's Anand Vihar Interstate Bus Terminal.

Delhi Police officers, also wearing masks, can be seen carrying lathis and loudspeakers as they attempt to maintain a degree of control over the situation. One officer, careful to keep a safe distance between himself and the crowd.

Mr Gandhi's video, shot earlier today, presented an even more upsetting picture.

In it tens of thousands of migrants can be seen crowding around a handful of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses. As the video pans to show either side of a pedestrian bridge linking to a nearby metro station, the crowd stretches as far as the eye can see.

A solitary Delhi Police patrol car can be seen on one side of the bridge with around a dozen police officers gathered around. A cacophony of car horns and sirens can be heard in the background as a never-ending line of masked men carrying bags and suitcases shuffle past.

"Out of work and facing an uncertain future, millions of our brothers and sisters are struggling to find their way back home. It is shameful we have allowed any Indian citizen to be treated this way and the government has no contingency plans for this exodus," Mr Gandhi said in his post.

Out of work & facing an uncertain future, millions of our brothers & sisters across India are struggling to find their way back home. It's shameful that we've allowed any Indian citizen to be treated this way & that the Govt had no contingency plans in place for this exodus. pic.twitter.com/sjHBFqyVZk — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 28, 2020

Earlier today centre denied a lack of planning on its behalf had led to this crisis, saying India's response the COVID-19 outbreak was "pre-emptive, pro-active and graded".

There are more than 900 active COVID-19 cases in the country and, as per data from the Health Ministry, at least 19 deaths have been linked to the virus.

Worldwide over five lakh people have been infected and more than 23,000 killed by a viral attack that has long since passed the death toll of the dreaded SARS outbreak that killed 774 people.

With input from ANI