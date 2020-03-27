Delhi To Serve Food To 4 Lakh From Saturday Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Says Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted on the arrangements amid COVID-19 lockdown.

Amid reports of hundreds of people forced to go without food during the nationwide lockdown, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said lunch and dinner would now be served to two lakh people in Delhi daily, and to four lakh from Saturday.

In his public address, Mr Kejriwal said that till Thursday, the Aam Aadmi Party government was serving 20,0000 people daily across 224 night shelters in the national capital.

"But there were reports that people were left hungry. Across the city, food arrangements have been made in 325 schools. About 500 people can have lunch and dinner in these schools daily," Kejriwal said.

Due to coronavirus scare, the country is under lockdown till April 14 and all schools closed.

Mr Kejriwal said that with the additional arrangements, the government will be able to serve about two lakh people daily from Friday.

"From Saturday, we will be able to serve four lakh people," the Chief Minister added.

He said all Delhi MLAs along with civil society are ensuring that there is food for all.

"However, we have to ensure that social distancing is practiced," he reminded the people.

He lauded people for coming out for help the needy in this hour of crisis. "I am thankful to all," the Chief Minister said.

Referring to the requests from Chief Ministers to take care of migrants hailing from their respective states, Mr Kejriwal said all those living in Delhi are his people.

"I want to assure that all those within Delhi's boundaries are my own people, irrespective of the states they belong to. We are ensuing food for all. Delhi is the national capital and heart of the country. I assure all the chief ministers that whosoever is in Delhi will be given all possible facilities," Kejriwal said adding it is a difficult time for all.