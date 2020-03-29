Seal Border To Stop Migrants, Ensure Lockdown: Centre's Message To States

States should ensure strict lockdown, and encourage migrant labourers to stay where they are by ensuing food and wages, the Centre said today. Action should be taken against landlords who are asking such tenants to vacate, read the Central advisory that came as thousands of migrant labourers across the country made way to their hometowns.

The movement of labourers has already stopped in Delhi. The interstate buses that ran for roughly two days were stopped this morning and those reaching the bus terminuses in Delhi were told to go home by the police.

The advisory says arrangements for food and shelter for the needy -- including migrant labourers -- be made at the place of their work. Sufficient funds are available with the states for this, the Centre said.

The states have also been asked to stop incoming buses and place the occupants on mandatory 14-day quarantine. Food and other essentials should be made available to the people during this period, the centre said.

