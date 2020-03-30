Stay Home, Paramilitary Tells Locals In UP Town Near Delhi, Now Sealed

Paramilitary troops were seen marching in Noida this morning.

Six days into the nationwide lockdown to fight the highly infectious coronavirus or COVID-19, the borders are being sealed in Gautam Buddha Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh near Delhi, a day after the central government issued orders to the states to strictly enforce the curbs to ensure social distancing. The twin cities of Noida-Greater Noida are a part of this district.

Paramilitary troops and policemen were seen on roads in Noida this morning making announcements on loudspeakers, asking people to stay indoors. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be visiting the district this afternoon amid rise in the number of COVID-19 cases.

"Nobody should be seen on roads. If anyone is found on roads for unnecessary reasons, strict action will be taken (against him or her) under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code. Please follow orders, in interest of the country and your families," a cop is heard saying in a clip as policemen, along with paramilitary troops, march on the road.

The Gautam Buddha Nagar district has recorded a sharp rise in the COVID-19 cases and has reported 23 patients so far. The district administration has made arrangements to quarantine the suspected cases.

Greater Noida's Jaypee Sports City complex has been turned into a quarantine facility to isolate those suspected to have contracted infection, said District Magistrate BN Singh. Food and other arrangements will be made for them, he added.

The move comes after the centre on Sunday told the state government to seal borders in an attempt to ensure the 21-day countrywide coronavirus lockdown that had gone off-track over the last few days.

Unsure of their future in big cities, thousands of migrants - left stranded amid lockdown - have been making desperate attempts to reach their hometowns. Over the weekend, special buses were arranged from Delhi to take them to their homes in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

On Sunday, the states were asked to stop incoming buses at the border and place the occupants on a mandatory 14-day quarantine. Food and other essentials should be made available to the people during this period, the Centre said.

Those violating the curbs will be sent to 14-day quarantine, the government said in a statement on Sunday.

Across India, the COVID-19 count has crossed the 1,000-mark; at least 27 deaths have been reported. The central government has been constantly urging for social distancing amid attacks from the opposition that the three-week lockdown has been poorly planned.