Maharashtra's New Lockdown Guidelines: What's Allowed, What's Not

Lockdown Guidelines: The Maharashtra government has allowed outdoor physical activities from June 3.

The Maharashtra government today issued guidelines as it extended the coronavirus lockdown till June 30 and eased some restrictions. This comes after Maharashtra re-issued detailed guidelines sent by the centre to be followed in government offices. The state gave a push to what it called "Mission Begin Again".

Here is what will be allowed in Maharashtra from June 3:

Phase I (With Effect from 3 June, 2020)

i. Outdoor physical activities.

Individual physical exercises like cycling/ jogging / running / walking shall be permitted on public open spaces including beaches, public / private playgrounds, grounds belonging to societies/institutions, gardens and promenades with following conditions. No activities will be permitted in indoor portion or indoor stadium.

1) This will be allowed between 5 am to 7 pm.

2) No group activity will be permitted. However, children should be accompanied by an adult.

3) People are advised to stay outdoors only for the purposes of physical activities for limited duration.

4) No other activity is permitted.

5) People are permitted to use only nearby/neighbourhood open spaces. Long distance travel will not be permitted.

6) People are advised to avoid crowded open spaces.

ii. Activities related to self-employed people like plumbers, electricians, pest-control and technicians with social distancing norms and usage of masks and sanitization.

iii. Garages to mend vehicles and workshops with prior appointments.

iv. All Government offices (excluding Emergency, health & Medical, treasuries, disaster management, police, NIC, food & Civil Supply, FCI, N.Y.K., Municipal Services who can operate at the levels as per the need) will function at 15% strength or minimum 15 employees whichever is more.

Phase II (With Effect from 5 June 2020)

i. All markets, market areas & shops, except malls and market complexes, are allowed to function on P1-P2 basis (shops on one side of the road/lane/passage to be opened on odd dates while shops on the other side on even dates) from 9 am to 5 pm with following conditions.

1) The use of trial rooms in the shops will not be permitted for clothes, apparels and similar items to prevent spread of infection. Similarly exchange policy and return policy will not be permitted.

2) The shopkeepers will be responsible for ensuring social distancing norms in the shops and are encouraged to take measures such as foot markings on the floor, token system, home delivery etc.

3) People are advised to walk / to use cycles for shopping purposes and to use nearby/neighborhood markets as far as possible. Long distance travel for non- essential items will not be permitted. Use of motorized vehicles for shopping will be strictly discouraged.

4) If any failure of social distancing is seen, then authorities will immediately close down such shops/markets.



ii. Movement of people is allowed in following manner :

Taxi/Cab/aggregator - Only essential 1 + 2

Rickshaw - Only essential 1 + 2

Four Wheeler - Only essential 1 + 2

Two wheeler - Only essential One Rider

Phase III (With Effect from 8 June, 2020)

i. All private offices can operate with up to 10% strength as per requirement, with remaining persons working from home. However all the employers will take sensitisation programs to educate the employees to take adequate precautions on returning home so that vulnerable group especially the elderly is not infected.

Here is what will not be allowed in Maharashtra:

i. Schools, colleges, educational, training, coaching institutions etc.

ii. International air travel of passengers, except as permitted by MHA.

iii. Metro Rail.

iv. Passenger Movement by trains and domestic air travel unless specifically allowed through separate orders and standard operating procedure (SOP)

v. Cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places.

vi. Social/ political/ sports/ entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious functions and large congregations.

vii. Religious places/ places of worship for public

viii. Barber Shops, Spas, Saloons, Beauty Parlours.

ix. Shopping Malls, Hotels, Restaurants and other Hospitality Services.