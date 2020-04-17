Coronavirus Lockdown: Government Lifts Curbs On Exports Of Formulations Made From Paracetamol

The government on March 3 had put export restrictions on 26 pharma ingredients and medicines, including paracetamol.

India today removed restrictions on exports of formulations made from Paracetamol (Representational)

New Delhi:

The government today removed restrictions on exports of formulations made from Paracetamol amid the outbreak of COVID-19.

However, restrictions on exports of Paracetamol active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) will continue on, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

"...The formulations made from Paracetamol (including fixed-dose combinations)...are made free for export with immediate effect. However, Paracetamol APIs will remain restricted for export," it said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

