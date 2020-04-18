Assam Considering 'One Day, One Time' Travel Window Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Coronavirus Assam has reported 34 cases and one death so far

The Assam government might open a "one day-one time" window for travel within the state as there are between 10 and 12 lakh people stranded from their homes in different districts. The proposal, which Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said will only open "if everything goes fine", comes amid a nationwide lockdown on non-essential travel to break the chain of transmission of the novel coronavirus.

"Many, like students from Karbi Angdlong and Dima Hasao and those who have to resume office in Guwahati, from one district of Assam are stuck in another district within the state. We will allow one-time movement so they can return to their hometowns. We will announce the day as the situation improves," Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

"First we are thinking of allowing them to reach their homes. Once they reach their destinations, they will not be allowed to travel more. We will come up a plan shortly but only if everything goes fine," he added.

Mr Sarma defended the proposal to allow travel at this time by pointing out that an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases was only likely with inter-state movement.

The government estimates that around 10 to 12 lakh people are stuck in various districts. A helpline set up by the state health department has already registered calls from more than four lakh families, according to government sources.

"If COVID-19 does not end in India soon, and all these people come from many areas, including hotspots, then we will have to face a new situation. The second phase will be difficult for us," Mr Sarma said.

The proposed travel window is similar to that announced by Mumbai Police this week; cops in the country's financial capital, which has reported over 2,000 cases so far, said applications to leave the city "owing to unavoidable reasons" could be made.

The country is in the middle of a national lockdown, ordered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month and extended, last week, to May 3. During the first phase of the lockdown (March 25 to April 14) around 70,000 people entered Assam, government sources added.

Assam, which last week became the first state to import PPE (personal protective equipment) kits directly from China, is moving strategically to boost health infrastructure and equipment stock ahead of a possible coronavirus breakout.

So far the state has only reported 34 cases and one death, which is among the lowest in the country. India, overall, has over 14,300 cases including 480 deaths.

Meanwhile, on Friday evening Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal spoke to his counterpart in neighbouring Meghala, Conrad K Sangma, over the telephone and requested hassle-free transportation of vehicles carrying essential goods from Guwahati to the Barak Valley; the route for this journey runs through Meghalaya.

"Mr Sangma assured Mr Sonowal that adequate steps would be taken to ensure seamless transportation odf essential goods," the Assam Chief Minister's Office said, adding that a helping hand would allow the state to reach out to the people of Barak Valley faster.

World 22,43,486 Cases 15,19,716 Active 5,69,555 Recovered 1,54,215 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 185 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 22,43,486 and 1,54,215 have died; 15,19,716 are active cases and 5,69,555 have recovered as on April 18, 2020 at 9:07 am.