Lockdown 'Default Measure', Not A Step To Prevent Virus: Congress Leader

Senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily on Wednesday said the battle against the coronavirus is turning out to be a demonstration of "one-upmanship" between the centre and states, leading to loss of focus in dealing with the pandemic.

The imposition of the lockdown is only a "default measure" and not a constructive step to prevent, contain or eradicate COVID-19, the former Union Minister said in a statement.

The former minister called for universal testing to fight the pandemic.

Mr Moily also posed questions for Prime Minister Narendra Modi like whether the capacity of testing has been properly assessed state-wise or whether any action has been taken to enhance the testing facilities.

He also asked the government whether any concrete measures have been taken to provide food and employment to the people.

Mr Moily also asked the government to tell the people about measures taken for the invention of vaccines for the infection.

Mr Moily urged PM Modi to answer the key questions in the battle against COVID-19.

The former Union minister is part of the Congress task force set up last month to intensify efforts to deal with the COVID-19 situation in states in which it is the ruling party.

Besides Mr Moily, the task force also includes P Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh and Tamradhwaj Sahu.