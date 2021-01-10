Coronavirus Live Updates: Vaccination Drive In India To Begin On January 16

Ninety people in India have so far contracted the new strain of coronavirus, which was first detected in the United Kingdom in September, the Health Ministry said. Across the country, 18,222 fresh Covid cases on Saturday took the tally to 1,04,31,639; 228 deaths took the total number of deaths linked to the disease to 1,50,798. The active caseload, however, is 2,24,190; more than 1 crore people have already recovered.
India's coronavirus vaccination drive will begin January 16, the government said Saturday evening, hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting with senior officials to review the Covid situation in the country and finalise vaccine roll-out details. The Prime Minister called the news a "landmark step forward in fighting COVID-19".
Priority will be given to around one crore healthcare workers and two crore frontline staff, like doctors, community health workers and police, who are directly involved in fighting the pandemic. The vaccine will be free of cost for this group, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said last week. The next group will be people over 50, followed by those under 50 but with co-morbidities. Around 30 crore people will be vaccinated in the first phase.
Vaccines do offer the hope of shielding people from the disease, but return to the potential economic growth trajectory calls for determined efforts. Fortunately, we are on the positive side. The economy is picking up: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in Panaji (09.01.2021) pic.twitter.com/wa4umzxshc- ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2021