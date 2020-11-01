Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: India Crosses 81-Lakh Covid-19 Cases

Assam Eases Covid Testing Rules At Entry, Exit Points



With the COVID-19 situation slowly coming under control, Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday issued relaxations for those travelling both to and from the state.



Mr Sarma said the relaxations in the new standard operating procedure (SOP) will be applicable for all air, train and road passengers.



The order issued by principal secretary to the health department Samir K Sinha, after Mr Sarma's announcement, said any person traveling to Assam with RT-PCR test from their point of origin within a period of 72 hours and tested COVID-19 negative will not have to get tested on arrival.