Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: India Crosses 81-Lakh Covid-19 Cases

India reported a daily jump of 48,268 coronavirus infections in 24 hours, taking its tally past the 81-lakh mark, the Health Ministry data this morning showed. The number of cases in the country now stand at 81,37,119. In the 24-hour period, India, which is the second worst-hit country, reported 551 deaths linked to the virus, taking the total number of fatalities to 1,21,641. The national recovery rate crossed 91 per cent, the fatality rate remains at 1.49 per cent.
Here are the Updates on Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases:
Assam Eases Covid Testing Rules At Entry, Exit Points
With the COVID-19 situation slowly coming under control, Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday issued relaxations for those travelling both to and from the state.
Mr Sarma said the relaxations in the new standard operating procedure (SOP) will be applicable for all air, train and road passengers.
The order issued by principal secretary to the health department Samir K Sinha, after Mr Sarma's announcement, said any person traveling to Assam with RT-PCR test from their point of origin within a period of 72 hours and tested COVID-19 negative will not have to get tested on arrival.
With the COVID-19 situation slowly coming under control, Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday issued relaxations for those travelling both to and from the state.
Mr Sarma said the relaxations in the new standard operating procedure (SOP) will be applicable for all air, train and road passengers.
The order issued by principal secretary to the health department Samir K Sinha, after Mr Sarma's announcement, said any person traveling to Assam with RT-PCR test from their point of origin within a period of 72 hours and tested COVID-19 negative will not have to get tested on arrival.