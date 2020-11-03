Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Covid-19 Cases Cross 82-Lakh Mark

India recorded 45,231 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

India recorded 45,231 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, government data shows. The daily case count was 3.6 per cent lower than yesterday's 46,963. With this, the country's overall coronavirus cases since January surged past 82.29 lakh.

In this period, 496 people lost their life to COVID-19, which has claimed more than 1.2 lakh lives till now. The country's Covid fatality rate has remained steady at 1.5 per cent.

Here are the Updates on Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases: