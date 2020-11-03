At 38,310, India Records 15% Fewer 1-Day Cases; 490 Deaths In 24 Hours

Coronavirus: India records less than 40,000 fresh COVID-19 cases after a week.

India has registered 38,310 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours when 490 people lost their lives to the viral disease, government data released this morning shows. The country has so far recorded a total of 82.67 lakh Covid cases with 1,23,097 coronavirus related deaths.

The one-day Covid tally is 15 per cent lower than yesterday's when the country recorded 45,231 new cases.

This is also the first time in a week when the one-day tally dropped below the 40,000 mark. The last time India recorded less than 38,000 cases was on October 27 (36,470). In the week that followed, India saw cases rise almost to 50,000-mark sparking worry.

There has been a consistent decline in coronavirus cases in India since its mid-September peak of almost 1 lakh cases a day to about 75,000 in October to a weekly average of 45,000 cases now.

However, experts have cautioned that dropping temperature and laxity in practicing Covid-safe behaviour - wearing masks and social distancing - could lead to a sharper spike in the winter months.